Byram man arrested after chase ends in Covington County

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man after a chase that started in Smith County and ended in Covington County.

Deputies said Bryan Pickett, of Byram, was wanted for multiple thefts around the county. According to investigators, he was spotted inside a car around 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14.

Authorities followed Pickett to Fellowship Road in Taylorsville and then to SCR 18 where he lost control of the car and wrecked. Deputies said he ran into the woods. According to deputies, Pickett later stole a vehicle in the area, drove into the woods and ran away again.

Bryan Pickett (Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Smith County Sheriff’s Office)

Pickett was arrested in Covington County, about three miles from where he left the last vehicle. He was charged with multiple counts of larceny, one count of motor vehicle theft and felony fleeing.