BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Byram.

Kristopher Horton

Byram police said the fatal shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 18 in the 4000 block of Wynndale Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Hilton Willis, of Byram, died from his injuries.

Upon further investigation, Byram police said they identified the suspect as Kristopher Eddie Horton, of Byram. He was arrested by Byram police with the assistance of the Jackson Police Department (JPD).

Horton has been charged with capital murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center without bond until his initial appearance.