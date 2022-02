BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram leaders announced free tablets will be given to neighbors while supplies last.

To qualify, neighbors must receive one of the following:

SNAP

Medicaid

Supplemental Security Income

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Tribally-Administered Temporary Assistance of Needy Families Food Distribution Program

Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

There will be an $11 activation fee. For more information, call 662-644-6586.