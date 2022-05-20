BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested after Byram police discovered stolen property on Thursday, May 12.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Savage Off-Road Performance on East frontage Road. At the scene, officers said they found a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen from Memphis.

After receiving a search warrant, investigators said they discovered several stolen ATVs. They said some were stripped, others were still in good condition.

Three people were arrested. Matthew P. Gordon, 33, of Florence, was charged with five counts of receiving stolen property. Robert A. Metten, 33, of Crystal Springs, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property. Edward G. Hawthorn, 38, of Jackson, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Matthew P. Gordon (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Robert A. Metten (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Edward G. Hawthorn (Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Anyone with further information related to the investigation can call the Byram Police Department Detective Bureau at (601)-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS(8477).