JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A police chase from Byram to Jackson left one person dead and two people injured on Monday, May 23.

Byram police said they tried to pull over the driver of a stolen Honda Accord around 11:55 a.m. near Siwell Road and Terry Road. The car was reported stolen from Jackson on Monday, May 9. Police said the driver, Earl Wigley Jr., 42, of Belzoni, did not stop and led them on a chase into Jackson.

Wigley reportedly ran a stop sign near Lee Drive and Savanna Street, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the Silverado flipped, and Wigley kept driving. The Honda stopped after hitting a parked car in a driveway.

(Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

(Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

(Courtesy: Byram Police Department)

Officers said Wigley died. A man in the car with Wigley was taken to a hospital. The woman driving the Silverado was also taken to a hospital. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.