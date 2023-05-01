BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram has received thousands of dollars for long-awaited repairs.

Mayor Richard White said with the help of the Mississippi Legislature, the city received $500,000 to address drainage and flooding issues. Some of the locations that are set to be repaired are Gary Road, Jayroe Drive and Parker Drive.

“All of these run about $250,000 a piece, so they’re real expensive. And then we got Gary Road, which we’re closing Monday for one week down by our schools,” said White.

The mayor said the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) also gave the City of Byram a $250,000 grant to go toward the Terry Road bridge.

Byram residents said they’re excited about the direction of their community.

“I’ve been out here over 30 years, and when I first got out here, you know, there wasn’t a whole lot out here. And to see these changes is just wonderful. This city has so many new things, so many benefits. I mean, with the things they’re doing, flooding and everything else, we have our topnotch police department, top notch fire department. Then the city’s been run wonderfully, the mayor. All these changes, they’re making it because of them,” said Henry Corley, who lives in Byram.

Some upcoming projects for 2024 includes replacing the Old Byram Road bridge and traffic mitigation projects for Terry Road and Siwell Road.