BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram will host its annual cleanup event Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Volunteers will clean-up neighborhoods, schools, and various sites across Byram.
The city will also proved two dumpsters for trash disposal at the south parking lot of Davis Road Park.
The following items will not be allowed in the dumpsters:
- Appliances
- Batteries
- Computers
- Electronics
- Flammable Liquids
- Hazardous Materials
- Paints
- Spray Cans
- Televisions
- Tires