Byram woman pleads guilty to mail theft

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A Byram woman pled guilty to embezzling mail.

According to court documents, Jeanetta N. Williams, 38, was a Rural Carrier Assistant and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds County. Postal Service agents said they received complaints of mail going missing along Williams’ route.

On July 11, 2019, agents found Williams in possession of opened mail she did not deliver.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.