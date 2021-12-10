Bystander hit by bullet in shootout on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An innocent bystander was shot when multiple cars began exchanging gunfire. The incident began on Hair Street around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

A neighbor said the older man was backing out of his driveway when three vehicles began firing shots at each other.

The shooting continued on to Valley Street and shots were heard all the way until Jones Avenue. A witness said a young man hanging outside of the car fired shots at another vehicle.

“I was standing outside they just started shooting. I saw one young dude in a white car handing out the window shooting. Then I saw another car behind it, then I saw another jeep it was three cars. It was like they were shooting at each other but they were riding down this street shooting all three cars. I was telling my brother-in-law they shooting at that old man house right there and next thing you know he was hit.”

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Hinds County Supervisor David Archie went to the scene and told 12 News that it’s time for elected officials, clergy and men of the community to put boots on the ground to prevent Jackson from becoming Chicago.