Local News

C-spire hosts regional coding challenge

C-spire encourages students to pursue tech careers

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 03:00 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 03:00 PM CDT

C-spire hosts regional coding challenge

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - C-spire in Ridgeland hosts a regional coding challenge for high school students in the state. 

The company is encouraging students to pursue a degree and career in information technology and computer science. The day long C-3 program features teams of up to four students each from 26 different high schools. 

They are competing for scholarships and other tech related prizes. The coding challenge will end at 4:30 this afternoon.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center