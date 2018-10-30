C-spire hosts regional coding challenge Video

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - C-spire in Ridgeland hosts a regional coding challenge for high school students in the state.

The company is encouraging students to pursue a degree and career in information technology and computer science. The day long C-3 program features teams of up to four students each from 26 different high schools.

They are competing for scholarships and other tech related prizes. The coding challenge will end at 4:30 this afternoon.

