C-spire hosts regional coding challenge
C-spire encourages students to pursue tech careers
RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - C-spire in Ridgeland hosts a regional coding challenge for high school students in the state.
The company is encouraging students to pursue a degree and career in information technology and computer science. The day long C-3 program features teams of up to four students each from 26 different high schools.
They are competing for scholarships and other tech related prizes. The coding challenge will end at 4:30 this afternoon.
