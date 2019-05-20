C-USA, NFL Network announce 10-game partnership over next four years

NFL Network has agreed to broadcast 10 Conference-USA football games every week over the course of the next four years.

The conference, which includes the University of Southern Mississippi, will have one game shown every Saturday during the 2019 season.

While exploring new media options for football, NFL Network stood out as an excellent opportunity for national exposure,” said Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “We look forward to showcasing our conference through their tremendous platform and reach.”

The full NFL Network slate of games will be released at a later date with the rest of the C-USA 2019 football multimedia schedule.

“We are excited to showcase the next generation of NFL athletes to our fans on a weekly basis,” says Hans Schroeder, Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media. “Our fans crave live football, and partnering with Conference USA – a conference which boasts several Hall of Fame players – provides us with an excellent opportunity to do so.”

C-USA football games on NFL Network will also be available through the NFL app and via Watch NFL Network on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

