MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi (CACM) will host their second annual 5k Race to Defeat Child Abuse on Saturday, April 23.

The race will be held at 8:00 a.m. at Half Shell Oyster House in Madison with registration beginning as early as 7:00 a.m.

With April being Child Abuse Awareness Month and with the month approaching to its end, this will be the last activity that CACM will host in April.

The organization has 12 child advocacy centers across the State of Mississippi that provide services for children who have or are currently experiencing child abuse. According to CACM, more than 10,000 children were seen by those centers in 2021.

Leaders with CACM wanted to raise awareness by hosting this race to encourage all residents of Mississippi to protect and support children in our communities.

“Always excited to be able to bring an event to the community and just bring awareness to child abuse,” said Equiller Mahone, assistant executive director of CACM. “We need people to know that this is a growing issue.”

Mahone said there are children who are suffering from child abuse everyday in communities, but with the support from communities, that can change.

The registration fee for the 5k is $30, and the event is free for children 12 and under to participate in the one-mile run or walk.

To register, click here.