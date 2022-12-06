NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson broke a 3-3 tie vote to appoint Caroline ‘Cal’ Green as the interim police chief for the city.

The Natchez Democrat reported Green was appointed to lead the department. Current Chief Joseph Daughtry accepted the job to be the next police chief of the City of Columbus. He will begin that job on January 1, 2023.

The newspaper reported Aldermen Billie Joe Frazier, Felicia Bridgewater-Irving and Dan Dillard each voted no, and Valencia Hall, Sarah Carter-Smith, and Ben Davis voted yes for Green.

The other two candidates who were up for consideration were Justin Jones and Jerry Ford, who both work within the Natchez Police Department.

Green has worked at the police department since March 2021. She had previously worked at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.