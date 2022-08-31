A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A California man was convicted for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area.

According to court documents, from 2016 through 2018, Arthur Wilson, 57, conspired with Wesley Bell, of Natchez, Jimmie Lee Swearengen, Jr., of Texas, Thomas Jerome Mitchell and Justine Chambers, of California, and Kevin Singleton, formerly of Natchez, to traffic kilograms of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area for distribution and sale.

Wilson was also convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his role in moving more than $345,000 in drug proceeds from Natchez to his drug suppliers in California.

Wilson will be sentenced on November 9, 2022. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.