JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Camden man pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

According to court documents, Arthur Jerome Eldridge, Jr., 25, conspired with others to print counterfeit U.S. Treasury Checks, deposit them at area banks, and withdraw funds from those accounts.

Eldridge is scheduled to be sentenced on June 26, 2023. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

The United States Secret Service is investigating the case.