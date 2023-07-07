JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced a Camden man was sentenced to four years in prison for conspiring to commit bank fraud.

According to court documents and statements, Arthur Jerome Eldridge, Jr., 25, conspired with others to print counterfeit U.S. Treasury Checks, deposit them at area banks, and withdraw funds from those accounts.

A federal grand jury indicted Eldridge. He pled guilty on March 22, 2023, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca praised the investigative efforts and coordination of the U.S. Secret Service and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office who investigated the case through their partnership in the Cyber Fraud Task Force. According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, she established the task force in conjunction with the secret service.

“This case is a great example of how, working together, we can stop a predator doing more harm to individuals, businesses, and the underlying financial system we all depend upon,” Fitch said.

Mia Peterson, Eldridge’s co-defendant, is scheduled for trial on September 5, 2023. She has been charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. If convicted, Peterson faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.