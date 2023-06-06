PEARL, Miss (WJTV) – A park that is currently under construction in the City of Pearl has been affected by vandalism.

City leaders said the Pearl Park is an active construction site with signs that say, “Do not enter.”

They said people are not abiding by the warnings, and crews have seen significant vandalism to the playground.

The city has installed cameras to monitor the park. Anyone who is caught in the park will be charged with trespassing by the police department.

A park that is currently under construction in the City of Pearl has been affected by vandalism. (Courtesy: City of Pearl)

“This is not only for your safety but the vandalism will cause more delays as equipment will need to be replaced,” the city said in a statement.