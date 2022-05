JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The future of Campbell’s Bakery is unclear after the owner announced his upcoming move.

The owner, Mitchell Moore, announced on Facebook that his wife accepted a job in Baton Rouge after three years of considering the move.

Moore said he’s looking to sell the bakery, but only to someone who understands what the bakery is about and to someone with restaurant experience.

Campbell’s Bakery has been open on North State Street in the Fondren neighborhood for 11 years.