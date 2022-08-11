JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Campbell’s Bakery, the well-known bakery and restaurant in the Historic Fondren district of Jackson, has new owners.

The bakery was opened by Louis and Jesse Campbell in 1962. Current owner Mitchell Moore has passed the reins to the bakery’s new owners, Chief Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss.

The husband-and wife duo are Jackson neighbors and local business owners. Ferriss is the owner of Ferriss & Company, a Jackson-based interior design and branding development firm. Damien serves as the Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef at the Country Club of Jackson. He has also worked as the Executive Chef at the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina.

The couple plans to temporarily close the bakery for renovations in January 2023. Campbell’s will remain open for normal business hours for the foreseeable future. Over the next few months, expanded hours will be introduced and a variety of new products will be added to the menu.

The current hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.