Camper thief captured and charged

Today at approximately 10:20 AM a resident of the Geneva Gardens Subdivision reported an individual believed to be the suspect from Tuesday’s vehicle pursuit walking down Geneva Boulevard.

Officers arrived and took Rodger Williams into custody without incident.

Williams was transported to the Madison Police Department where he was examined by Madison Fire Paramedics and Pafford EMS personnel.

He was then transported to the Merit Health Center in Canton for possible injuries related to the crash and self-admitted drug use.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will be charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.

Charges from other agencies are pending.