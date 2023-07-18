MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced another major renovation project.

Starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Percy Quin State Park will close all RV campsites, primitive camping sites, and bathhouses. This closure aims to enhance the visitor experience by improving the facilities and accommodations within the park.

These exciting new renovations are in addition to the current cabin renovation project that is taking place at Percy Quin.

Despite the temporary closures, Percy Quin is still welcoming guests to stay at 18 available cabins, nine hotel rooms, and four cottages. In addition to overnight accommodations, Percy Quin’s day use is still available and open for exploration. The bathrooms in the day-use area will remain open throughout the renovations.

The closures are expected to last up to one year, with the cabins scheduled to reopen earlier.

To minimize any inconvenience caused by the closure, all guests with affected reservations will be contacted via email by Mississippi State Parks.