Fireworks with houses in the foreground as silhouette – Getty Images

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As people around Central Mississippi prepare for the Fourth of July, most cities in the Jackson metro do not allow you to light fireworks at home.

Below explains where local cities stand on fireworks for Independence Day.

Brandon – Yes

According to Taffy Mcgruder, Patrol Lieutenant for the Brandon Police Department, there is a city ordinance against citizens lighting fireworks. However, she indicated to WJTV 12 News that there is lax enforcement on one day of the year: July 4th.

“We want everyone to have fun,” Mcgruder said.

Clinton – No, public shows require a permit

According to a dispatcher from the Clinton Police Department, citizens cannot launch fireworks in their backyards. However, one can request a permit for a public fireworks show.

Flowood – No

According to General Counsel for the City of Flowood Rusty Fortenberry, Flowood citizens cannot shoot fireworks. He also told WJTV 12 News that permits for public shows are not granted regularly.

Jackson – Yes

According to the municipal clerk’s office, no ordinance prevents homeowners from launching fireworks in Mississippi’s capital.

Madison – No, public shows require a permit

According to Gene Waldrop, Madison’s Chief of Police, it is illegal for citizens to light fireworks within city limits. A permit for a public show must be requested through the city.

Pearl – No, public shows require a permit

According to a city employee, citizens cannot light fireworks within city limits. Still, they can request a special fireworks show permit, like in some other cities within the Jackson metro area.

Ridgeland – No

According to a recent Instagram post from Ridgeland, citizens cannot shoot fireworks within city limits. A public fireworks show promoted by the city occurred last Friday at Old Trace Park and Lakeshore Park.