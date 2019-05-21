Local News

Canceled Silver Alert for Copiah County woman

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 01:26 PM CDT

HAZLEHURST, Miss (WJTV) - Update: 1:26 p.m.

A Silver Alert for a Copiah County woman has been canceled. Rebecca Holmes has been found and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Rebecca Holmes of Hazlehurst, Copiah County, Mississippi.  She is described as a white female, 5 feet, three inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has on blue jeans and possibly a light-colored T-shirt.  She may possibly have a large breed Doberman dog with her.  She was last seen walking by a neighbor on Monday, May 20, at about 6 AM in the 3000 blocks East Whitworth Street area in Hazlehurst, Copiah County.

Family members say Rebecca Holmes suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.  If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Rebecca Holmes contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.

 

