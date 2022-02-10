HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With the passing of the medical marijuana bill, a cannabis production facility is currently under construction in Hinds County.

Mockingbird Cannabis LLC leaders said the facility on Springridge Road is a state of the art production building that will be used to grow and create medical marijuana products. The facility is about 70-percent complete, and officials expect to open in late April or May.

The growing rooms will be pressurized creating a controlled environment for the plants to grow in.

“We’ll also have a production lab on site to process the cannabis and make it into vape carts and gummies and chocolates and caramels that you’ve that you’ve probably read about and seen, right? And so really, what the aim of the company is to take the people of Mississippi that want medical cards and want to use cannabis in a medical way, and we want to offer them the top quality products,” said Clint Patterson, CEO of Mockingbird Cannabis.

The facility plans to hire 150 to 200 people in the next couple of months. Patterson said the opening of the facility will bring a large economic impact to the state.