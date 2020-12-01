Canton Christmas parade set for Dec. 3

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, December 3, the City of Canton will host a drive-thru Christmas parade on the square.
According to city leaders, floats will set up on Liberty Street, Peace Street and Union Street. People will drive around and admire the floats and participants on the square. They said it is their way of controlling the crowd amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade will start at 7:00 p.m.
