CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The bi-annual Canton Flea Market will return on May 12, 2022.

The event attracts more than 1,100 artists and craftsmen within walking distance of the downtown area, who display their work on the beautiful grounds of the historic Madison County Courthouse and throughout the surrounding area.

Handmade arts and crafts are located on the Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets. Additional exhibits are on the church properties on Peace Street, at the Old Jail Museum behind City Hall, and on two blocks of East Fulton Street.

The market will be open on May 12 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The next date for the Canton Flea Market will be October 13, 2022.