CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The bi-annual Canton Flea Market will return on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The event attracts more than 1,100 artists and craftsmen within walking distance of the downtown area, who display their work on the beautiful grounds of the historic Madison County Courthouse and throughout the surrounding area.

Handmade arts and crafts are located on the Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets.

The next Canton Flea Market will be held in May 2024.