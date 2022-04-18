CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Canton High School students got the chance to experience Hollywood.

Karmi Brooks wrote a screenplay at 14 years old and witnessed his vision on the big screen.

Supporters rallied around Canton native Kamari Brooms to help the aspiring filmmakers dream come true.

Brooks and his classmate and co-star, Caitlin Nelson, said the event was much more than expected.

“It feels amazing it feels out of this world because this is breathtaking to have so many people support me,” said Brooks.

“It feels good helping out a friend and having attention on me. I love it. Living in your hometown that’s something, but then actually seeing it on camera it looks 10 times more beautiful,” said Nelson.

“You have a 14-year-old kid write his first script, and he has Palmer William Jr. starring in it. This was truly an opportunity to change someone’s life,” said director Maximus Wright.