CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Public School District has announced plans to host an in-person graduation ceremony for Canton High School seniors.

As a safety precaution, students with last names A through J will graduate on Friday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m., and students with last names K-Z will graduate on Saturday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The ceremony will be held inside the Tiger Stadium at Canton High School on 634 Finney Road.