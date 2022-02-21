CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Canton Public School District (CPS) announced plans to host the 2022 Reality Fair at Canton High School.

The event, which will be for freshmen, will be held at the school’s gym on Wednesday, February 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Madison County Business League & Foundation Young Professionals (MCYP) will partner with Canton High School to serve as volunteers for the annual event.

The Reality Fair will test the students’ skills in money management. Teachers will assign occupations and monthly salaries for each student. The students will visit 14 stations including housing, transportation, utilities, food, health insurance, clothing, communications, credit union, among others.

The objective is to have enough money to pay for their expenses which will afford them the lifestyles they desire.