Canton Hispanic Task Force marks one year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For one year, the Canton Hispanic Task Force has been in place in order to achieve a more inclusive area for Hispanics in the city.

Leaders of the task force said they’ve looked into education, medical, faith-based organizations and crime. Some of the updates include bilingual textbooks that are now available in the public school system. The police department also found someone they can call if a Hispanic person reports a crime.

The number of Hispanic participants has increased since the task force started. Leaders said they’ve been going into the communities to make sure people know to join the conversation.

The Canton Police Department is still looking to fill the positions of bilingual dispatcher and bilingual police officer.