CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Canton Hispanic Task Force is scheduled to meet Thursday, March 24, 2022, for a public meeting at 6:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Canton Elementary School located at 365 Van Buren Street. Organizers said the event will focus on an intercultural understanding.

The meeting is free and open to the public. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect for the event to maintain safety.