CANTON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Canton hosted a job fair Wednesday, June 8 for neighbors at the Canton Multipurpose Complex.

Leaders said they hosted the event because they wanted to make employment resources available to the public. Multiple businesses attended the job fair, including Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Amazon. Attendees were able to get more information on companies and fill out job applications.

Jacqueline Amos, city administrative officer for the City of Canton, said she noticed that there was a lack of advertisement for jobs in the city.

“It’s 2022, and we got to get moving. So, that’s what we’re doing in the City of Canton. I could not ask for a better turnout today. So, you’re right. I am excited,” said Amos.

Neighbors were lined up outside the door before the event opened.

The city plans to host another job fair by the end of 2022. The next job fair will feature an interview training program.