UPDATE:

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Police Chief Otha Brown confirmed the person, who was at the center of a standoff, has died. Authorities have not released any additional information.

The incident happened on Sherwood Drive. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, Madison County deputies and Canton police responded to the scene.

Officials at the scene said U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant at a home.

WJTV 12 News reached out to authorities for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.