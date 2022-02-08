MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County man has been convicted on two counts of drug possession by a jury after a two day trial.

Torrey Powell, of Canton, was stopped during a routine traffic stop by the Madison County Police Department on April 29, 2020. There was also a female and infant child sitting on the backseat. Prosecutors said Powell did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance and was asked to step out of the car so that the officer could attempt to run his information through dispatch. The officer patted him down for officer safety and felt a pill bottle in his front, pant pocket.

Powell admitted the bottle contained ecstasy pills, methamphetamine, and heroin. The Mississippi

Crime Lab tested two of the substances and found them both to contain methamphetamine – one

in a pill form and one in powder form, according to District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.

After an investigation into Powell, it was discovered that he had been previously convicted on at least nine separate occasions of felony offenses.

Powell is set to appear at the Madison County Circuit Courthouse on Monday, March 28 at 9:00 a.m. where Judge Dewey Arthur will hand over his sentence. He faces double the maximum sentence without the eligibility of early release or parole.