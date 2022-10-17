JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking.

Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a nearby party.

When the women arrived, prosecutors said Shoulders ordered the women out the car at gunpoint. They were made to take off their clothes outside the car. Investigators said Shoulders and the other man took the women’s phones, wallets, and the keys to their car. Shoulders left the scene in the women’s car.

He was arrested the next day after he led police on a pursuit and crashed while avoiding a roadblock. Police said Shoulders was driving the car he had taken from the women.

Shoulders pled guilty on July 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 168 months in prison on October 13, 2022. He was also ordered to a five-year term of supervised release following his prison term.