YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Yazoo County.
According to MHP, the incident happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 on Highway 16 east near Vaughan Road.
Investigators said a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 37-year-old Shirley Williams, of Canton, was traveling westbound when the vehicle hit 27-year-old Robert Hamil, of Canton.
Troopers said Hamil was standing in the roadway when he was hit. He died at the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.