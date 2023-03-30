YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Yazoo County.

According to MHP, the incident happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 on Highway 16 east near Vaughan Road.

Investigators said a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 37-year-old Shirley Williams, of Canton, was traveling westbound when the vehicle hit 27-year-old Robert Hamil, of Canton.

Troopers said Hamil was standing in the roadway when he was hit. He died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.