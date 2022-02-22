CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man pled guilty to one count of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Resulting in Death.

Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Jerodick George was driving on Highway 16 when he struck and killed Cheryl L. Clark on November 2, 2018. Clark was walking in the same direction as George was driving. She was hit by his truck, which caused her to be thrown into a ditch. She died instantly.

Bramlett said George attempted to leave the scene, but his truck wasn’t drivable. His blood alcohol content was .107, and he was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Crash Team determined George was also driving at 80 miles per hour, reaching 25 miles over the speed limit. He had four prior DUI convictions and didn’t have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.

Judge Steve Ratcliff sentenced George to 20 years in prison.