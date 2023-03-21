CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man pled guilty to robbing a staff member at First Baptist Church of Canton.

Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Oscar Stevenson, 35, pled guilty to one charge of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On January 24, 2023, investigators said Stevenson walked into the First Baptist Church of Canton and held a staff member at gun point demanding money. The victim was able to get away from Stevenson and hide in an office.

Police were able to view the robbery through the church’s security cameras and identify Stevenson. They said he was arrested while wearing the same clothes he had during the robbery.

According to Bramlett, Stevenson had been released on bond out of Canton Municipal Court for an unrelated auto burglary charge on January 18, 2023. He was also on parole for a various charges at the time of the robbery through the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).