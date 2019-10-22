Canton man receives 30 year sentence for armed carjacking of Madison family

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Satchel Tolbert, 24, will be serving some time behind bars after being sentenced to 30 years for an armed carjacking and armed robbery of a Madison Family.

According to the media release, On December 22, 2018, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to 489 North Old Canton Road in reference to an Armed Robbery and Armed Carjacking. The victims reported their 2018 Honda CRV was taken at gunpoint along with approximately forty dollars in cash. Shortly thereafter, the stolen vehicle was spotted by a patrol officer on Hoy Road. The officer tried to stop the stolen car. The suspect led officers on a high-speed chase through the city of Madison and ultimately crashed near the Ingleside subdivision. Following the wreck, the driver fled into a nearby wooded area. Officers with the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department quickly set up a perimeter and, with the assistance of a K9, were able to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Satchel Tolbert of Canton, MS. Tolbert was found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest along with the victim’s cash. Tolbert had previously been convicted of Auto Theft in Hinds County in 2016. Tolbert pled guilty in Madison County Circuit Court to Armed Carjacking, Armed Robbery, Felony Evasion, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Judge Steve Ratcliff sentenced him to Thirty (30) years in prison with the last five years suspended. Tolbert will have to serve every day of the twenty-five years without the possibility of parole or early release.

“This young man not only stole a family’s car and cash at gunpoint, but he also put countless lives at risk as he sped through streets crowded with people Christmas shopping. We are more than pleased that he will spend the next twenty-five years in prison for what he has done. He had already been convicted for stealing a car in Hinds County. I am glad that Madison law enforcement officers made sure he won’t be stealing anything else for a long time”, said District Attorney Bramlett.