JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 in Madison County.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announced that Tyrone Diario Lewis, 32, was sentenced to 63 months in prison for a shooting incident that occurred in 2021.

According to court documents, Ridgeland police were dispatched to the area of Highland Colony Parkway near Old Agency Road on November 4, 2021, after receiving numerous 911 phone calls reporting two vehicles exchanging gunfire.

Officers were able to locate one of the vehicles involved on the side of I-55 South with numerous bullet holes in the back, which was driven by Lewis. Near the vehicle and in the woods, officers located four firearms, which police said Lewis and his occupants attempted to hide.

Through the investigation, law enforcement officers were able to determine that Lewis possessed the four firearms, including an AR-style pistol, which was used during the shooting. Lewis has a prior felony conviction for armed robbery.

On April 19, 2022, Lewis was indicted by a federal grand jury. He pled guilty on January 26, 2023, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Ridgeland Police Department and the ATF investigated the case.