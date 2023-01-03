A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba County area. During the course of the conspiracy, it was determined that Moncreaise was responsible for conspiring to distribute nearly four pounds of methamphetamine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Orlando Land,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Neshoba and Kemper County areas.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.