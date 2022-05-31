MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl on Monday, May 16.

On April 1, 2020, a Madison County deputy stopped a driver on Interstate 55. The driver, who was identified as Daryl Alexander, was on his way to Canton.

Investigators said Alexander and the passenger gave conflicting stories. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy and a K-9 found more than 2,000 methamphetamine pills, one kilogram of methamphetamine, more than one pound of marijuana, and 28 grams of cocaine.

During a follow up investigation, deputies executed a search warrant on James Street in Canton. They found more than 60 bags of cocaine, multiple edibles, marijuana, 382 fentanyl pills, digital scales, a money counter and several firearms.

Deputies said Alexander was located outside the home when the search warrant happened. He was indicted for trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of tetrahydrocannabinol, and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors said Alexander failed to appear in court on March 9, 2021, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested in Texas in March 2022.

Alexander appeared in court on May 16, 2022, and pled guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol with intent. He was sentenced to serve 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) without the possibility of early release or parole.

Daryl Alexander (Courtesy: Madison & Rankin County District Attorney’s Office)

Sharmica Rushing (Courtesy: Madison & Rankin County District Attorney’s Office)

He previously served time in 2003 for a manslaughter conviction and in 2013 for a possession of marijuana conviction.

Prosecutors said Alexander’s co-defendant Sharmica L. Rushing has an active warrant and is currently on the run. Anyone who has information leading to her whereabouts should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.