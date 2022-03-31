MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur sentenced Torrey Powell, of Canton, to 40 years in prison for two counts of possession of meth on Monday, March 28.

Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Powell has at least six previous felony convictions in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Georgia. He was considered a subsequent drug offender, and his maximum sentence was doubled due to his prior convictions.

Powell was initially arrested on April 29, 2020. Madison police pulled Powell over for a traffic stop. The officer patted Powell down, and said there was a pill bottle in his front pocket. Powell said the contents included ecstasy pills, meth and heroin.

The Mississippi Crime Lab reported two of the substances contained meth, one in pill form and the other in powder form.