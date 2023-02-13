Keith Montrago Jackson (Courtesy: Office of the Rankin and Madison Counties’ District Attorney)

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of sexual battery against a child.

Keith Montrago Jackson, 46, was found guilty of sexual battery against a 12-year-old girl.

The victim testified that Jackson sexually assaulted her in the driveway of a home inside his Chevy Blazer.

She told staff at her school the next day, and she was taken to a local hospital. According to prosecutors, evidence from her sexual assault exam matched Jackson’s DNA.

A Madison County jury deliberated for 10 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on February 7. Jackson was ordered to serve a life sentence day-to-day without the possibility of parole or early release.