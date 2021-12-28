Canton man shot, killed while inside vehicle

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, multiple gunshots were fired into a vehicle on Kingston Place just after 2:00 p.m. striking 21-year-old Jamall Porter. He died on the scene.

Witnesses said a blue trailblazer was seen leaving the area at a high speed after the shooting. The trailblazer was later found at an apartment complex on Canal Street.

Brown said there are no suspects at this time. The case has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).