CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a man was shot while inside a vehicle.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Canton Garden Apartments on Martin Luther King Drive.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said Nathanael Smith was shot twice in the back by someone who came up behind him.

Smith was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He was listed in stable condition.

Brown said there is no motive for the shooting at this time. A suspect has not been arrested.