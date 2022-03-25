RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police are working to find a man who escaped from police custody on Thursday, March 24.

Police said they arrested Anterrion Terynn Robinson, 26, of Canton, around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. He was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault.

According to investigators, Robinson was taken to the Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed by a detective when he fled from the building while in custody. Robinson left the area, and police were unable to locate him.

Investigators believe Robinson was able to contact someone to pick him up and flee the area. They said he was later observed in the City of Canton late in the day on Thursday.

Robinson is wanted by the Ridgeland Police Department for charges to include aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm within city limits and felony escape.

Anterrion Terynn Robinson (Courtesy: Ridgeland Police) Department

If anyone has any information on the location of Robinson, they can contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).