Canton police find man dead in backyard of home

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man died after a shooting in Canton Wednesday night.

According to Canton police, 50-year-old Michael Winston died in the backyard of a home on Richards Circle. The shooting that happened just before 7:00 p.m.

The shooting is believed to have happened on Sherwood Drive. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the groin area from a 9mm firearm. After being shot, Winston ran behind a home on Richards Circle where he collapsed and died.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Canton Police Department.

