Canton police search for armed robbers accused of taking $1K from business

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are working to find three suspects who robbed a business on Thursday, November 18.

The robbery happened around 8:00 p.m. at Tienda Mexicana Anita on Fulton Street. Police Chief Otha Brown said the suspects walked into the store and demanded money.

They got away with $1,000 in cash and the store owner’s cellphone. Brown said the suspects appeared to be teenagers.

Courtesy: Canton Police Dept.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact Canton police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).