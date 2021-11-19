Canton police search for armed robbers accused of taking $1K from business

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are working to find three suspects who robbed a business on Thursday, November 18.
The robbery happened around 8:00 p.m. at Tienda Mexicana Anita on Fulton Street. Police Chief Otha Brown said the suspects walked into the store and demanded money.
They got away with $1,000 in cash and the store owner’s cellphone. Brown said the suspects appeared to be teenagers.
If you have any information about the robbery, contact Canton police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).